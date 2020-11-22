Commerce Bank Purchases 915 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 85.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HII opened at $158.74 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day moving average of $165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

