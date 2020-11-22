Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CODYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $9.30 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.