Comparing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Accuray and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 1 2 0 2.67 iRhythm Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

Accuray currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.60%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $215.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.93%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accuray and iRhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 0.93 $3.83 million ($0.08) -48.88 iRhythm Technologies $214.55 million 30.23 -$54.57 million ($2.16) -103.99

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accuray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 3.41% 4.33% 0.56% iRhythm Technologies -28.50% -50.23% -22.26%

Summary

Accuray beats iRhythm Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

