Comparing AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) & Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) and Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AeroCentury and Rent-A-Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A Rent-A-Center 0 3 2 1 2.67

Rent-A-Center has a consensus price target of $30.40, indicating a potential downside of 10.46%. Given Rent-A-Center’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rent-A-Center is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Risk & Volatility

AeroCentury has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent-A-Center has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of AeroCentury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AeroCentury and Rent-A-Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroCentury -199.66% -256.67% -16.29% Rent-A-Center 5.90% 30.41% 9.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AeroCentury and Rent-A-Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.12 -$16.66 million N/A N/A Rent-A-Center $2.67 billion 0.69 $173.55 million $2.24 15.16

Rent-A-Center has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Summary

Rent-A-Center beats AeroCentury on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and lease-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks located within retailer's locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; lease-to-own and franchised lease-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names; and rentacenter.com, an e-commerce platform. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated approximately 1,973 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, including 44 retail installment sales stores; 998 Preferred Lease staffed locations in 41 states and Puerto Rico; and 123 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 372 lease-to-own stores in 33 states. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

