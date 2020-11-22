Comparing Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) and AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) and AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

29.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of AC Immune shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and AC Immune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences -606.16% -80.38% -30.76% AC Immune -392.56% -23.88% -21.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and AC Immune, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 AC Immune 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 152.14%. AC Immune has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.58%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than AC Immune.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AC Immune has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and AC Immune’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences $1.74 million 106.70 -$41.85 million ($2.28) -3.42 AC Immune $111.75 million 3.49 $45.74 million $0.60 9.05

AC Immune has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AC Immune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats AC Immune on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase II clinical prevention trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for AD, as well as is in Phase Ib clinical study for Down syndrome; ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate that has completed Phase Ib clinical study; RG6100, an anti-Tau antibody candidate, which is in Phase II clinical study for AD patients; and Tau-PET imaging tracer that has completed Phase I clinical study. In addition, the company is researching and developing Tau Morphomer aggregation inhibitor small molecules for AD. Further, it has discovery and pre-clinical stage molecules targeting neurodegenerative diseases, as well as diagnostics targeting Tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43 aggregates. The company has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Life Molecular Imaging SA; Eli Lilly and Company; Essex Bio-Technology Limited; and WuXi Biologics. It also has a research collaboration with University of Pennsylvania to focus on pathogenic protein TDP-43 in neurodegenerative diseases. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.