Compass Point Upgrades PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.50.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNNT. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $285.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 158,587 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 248.8% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 36,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 559.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 182,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

