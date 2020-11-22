Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Update

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 7,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Conagra Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

