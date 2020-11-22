Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BBCP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

