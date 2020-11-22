Contrasting Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ekso Bionics and Velodyne Lidar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Velodyne Lidar 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.36%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Velodyne Lidar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Velodyne Lidar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $13.92 million 3.09 -$12.13 million ($3.45) -1.50 Velodyne Lidar N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A

Ekso Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -140.82% -201.69% -48.58% Velodyne Lidar N/A -298.58% -7.16%

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Velodyne Lidar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion. The company's Ekso devices are primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. It has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar. Its products are used in various applications, including autonomous vehicles, ADAS, UAVs, mapping, industrial automation, self-driving rovers, autonomous vessels, smart city initiatives, and robotics. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

