Contrasting TIM (TIMB) & Its Peers

TIM (NYSE: TIMB) is one of 92 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TIM to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TIM pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 56.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TIM and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM Competitors 1176 3040 2785 163 2.27

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 36.76%. Given TIM’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

TIM has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% TIM Competitors -88.78% -0.78% -0.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TIM and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion $917.85 million 12.43 TIM Competitors $14.91 billion $724.82 million 24.72

TIM’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TIM. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About TIM

TIM S.A. provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM S.A. was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. operates as a subsidiary of TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

