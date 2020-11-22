Contrasting Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) & West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) and Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for West Pharmaceutical Services and Vulcan International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vulcan International 0 0 0 0 N/A

West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus price target of $310.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Vulcan International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Vulcan International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $1.84 billion 11.44 $241.70 million $3.24 87.88 Vulcan International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Vulcan International.

Risk & Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vulcan International has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Vulcan International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Vulcan International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 14.69% 19.01% 12.78% Vulcan International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Vulcan International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, and washing and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Vulcan International Company Profile

Vulcan International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber and foam products in Tennessee, the United States. The company offers mixed and uncured rubber products; firm sheet products from SBR, Nitrile, and Neoprene polymers; expanded rubber sheets; polyethylene foams; cross-linked, closed cell, and EVA co-polymer foams; and low density closed cell SBR products. It also provides molded sheet stock and specialty items, such as automobile mats and footwear components. In addition, the company engages in the real estate management and development activities. Vulcan International Corporation was founded in 1909 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

