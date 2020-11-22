Copa (NYSE:CPA) Trading 5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) traded up 5% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $75.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Copa traded as high as $79.73 and last traded at $79.57. 595,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 688,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Copa by 132.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Copa by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64,344 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Copa by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Copa by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

