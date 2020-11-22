Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Copart worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Copart by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,976,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,688,000 after buying an additional 235,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

