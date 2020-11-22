CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Short Interest Update

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CLGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. CoreLogic has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreLogic will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.