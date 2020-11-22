Cormark Lowers Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$1.00

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial set a C$1.10 price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) alerts:

Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) stock opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.84. Superior Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$1.53.

About Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V)

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.