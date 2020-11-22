CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Brokerages forecast that CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) will report $60,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $230,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.24 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorMedix.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $7.25 on Thursday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

