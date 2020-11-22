Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Corning worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Corning stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

