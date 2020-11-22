Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMRE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Costamare from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

CMRE stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. Costamare has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $838.49 million, a PE ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 89.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,637,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 773,516 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,102,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 397,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 47.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 221,373 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 30.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 876,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 206,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

