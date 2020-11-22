Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Coty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Coty’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coty by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 105.0% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 115,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

