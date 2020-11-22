Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $314.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.15 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,225 shares of company stock worth $51,626,218 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

