Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crawford United from $19.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford United from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CRAWA stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Crawford United has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crawford United will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

