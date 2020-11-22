Credit Suisse Group Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $72.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.04.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

