Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.39%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 975,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

