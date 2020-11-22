CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRHM. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 388,070 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

