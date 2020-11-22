Critical Analysis: NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) & CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) and CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NuZee and CloudCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

NuZee has a beta of -4.6, indicating that its share price is 560% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NuZee and CloudCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuZee -444.42% -151.18% -114.30% CloudCommerce -87.62% N/A -390.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of NuZee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of NuZee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuZee and CloudCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuZee $1.79 million 107.84 -$12.19 million N/A N/A CloudCommerce $9.25 million 0.48 -$10.12 million N/A N/A

CloudCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than NuZee.

Summary

CloudCommerce beats NuZee on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

CloudCommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides data driven solutions worldwide. Its solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. The company offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

