Critical Analysis: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) & ASFG (OTCMKTS:ASFJ)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and ASFG (OTCMKTS:ASFJ) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of ASFG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and ASFG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 8.03% 60.66% 12.07% ASFG N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASFG has a beta of -3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 407% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TriNet Group and ASFG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 ASFG 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriNet Group presently has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than ASFG.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and ASFG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.29 $212.00 million $2.90 25.82 ASFG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than ASFG.

Summary

TriNet Group beats ASFG on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About ASFG

ASFG, Inc. engages in the pursuit of options regarding the future use of its residual assets by examining various potential business acquisitions and other opportunities. The company was founded in April 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

