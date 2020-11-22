Critical Comparison: SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) vs. GMS (NYSE:GMS)

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) and GMS (NYSE:GMS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SG Blocks and GMS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks $2.98 million 7.93 -$6.92 million N/A N/A GMS $3.24 billion 0.41 $23.38 million $2.97 10.48

GMS has higher revenue and earnings than SG Blocks.

Volatility and Risk

SG Blocks has a beta of -6.45, suggesting that its stock price is 745% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GMS has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SG Blocks and GMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SG Blocks 0 0 0 0 N/A GMS 0 7 2 0 2.22

GMS has a consensus price target of $25.89, suggesting a potential downside of 16.86%. Given GMS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GMS is more favorable than SG Blocks.

Profitability

This table compares SG Blocks and GMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks -521.78% -47.82% -38.38% GMS 0.81% 19.01% 5.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of SG Blocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of GMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SG Blocks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of GMS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GMS beats SG Blocks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc. engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. It has operations in the United States and Canada. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings. It also provides steel framing products, such as steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of a commercial or institutional building; and insulation, lumber, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products comprising tools and safety products. In addition, the company distributes wallboards, drywall, metal studs, and insulation and ceiling tiles, as well as commercial and residential building materials. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 264 branches across 44 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 5 provinces in Canada. The company also operates a network of approximately 260 distribution centers. The company was formerly known as GYP Holdings I Corp. and changed its name to GMS Inc. in July 2015. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

