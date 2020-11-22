Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of COIHY opened at $42.37 on Friday. Croda International has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COIHY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

