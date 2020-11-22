CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $135.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.70.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $145.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -269.85 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average is $113.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total value of $31,485,100.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.