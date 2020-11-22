Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $64.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CUB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of CUB opened at $60.25 on Thursday. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cubic during the third quarter worth $87,255,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cubic by 50.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,744,000 after buying an additional 390,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cubic by 870.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after buying an additional 976,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 14.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 72,425 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

