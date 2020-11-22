Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cubic from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.18.

NYSE:CUB opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. Cubic has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cubic by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

