Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.18.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cubic during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cubic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cubic during the second quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cubic during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cubic by 182.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.