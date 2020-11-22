Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 40414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.41.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

