Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,598.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DAIUF opened at $108.00 on Friday. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.97.

Get Daifuku alerts:

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.