David A. Vort Sells 5,000 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $1,143,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRTC opened at $224.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.60 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.81. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.73.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

