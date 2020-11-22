DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBSDY. ValuEngine raised shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.09. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $78.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

