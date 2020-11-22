Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Short Interest Update

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of DGRLY stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Delek Group has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $17.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delek Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Delek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

