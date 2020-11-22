Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells $13,592,000.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $13,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,922,882.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DELL opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

