Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $50.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NIO. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.31.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. NIO has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $54.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.