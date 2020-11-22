Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €151.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

