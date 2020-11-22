Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Earns Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.93.

NYSE DVN opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 74.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 602,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,887,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after buying an additional 879,109 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

