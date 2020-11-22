Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Short Interest Update

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLGNF. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Dialog Semiconductor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

DLGNF opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.64. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

