Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Up 30.8% in October

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 586,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,118,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 795,722 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,486,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 125,456 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

