Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Insider Kevin C. Riley Sells 42,099 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DGII opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $488.39 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.