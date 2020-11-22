Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Insider Sells $1,358,754.93 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Digi International stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.39 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Digi International by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DGII. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

