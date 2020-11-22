DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DIGP stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.69. DigiPath has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get DigiPath alerts:

DigiPath Company Profile

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DigiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.