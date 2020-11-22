Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 351 ($4.59) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 356 ($4.65) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 332.30 ($4.34).

DLG opened at GBX 302.60 ($3.95) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 286.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

