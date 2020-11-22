Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew Sells 30,652 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $2,739,369.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DLB opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

