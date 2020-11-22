Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

DLB opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 22,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $2,023,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,151,873. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

