Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $2,023,526.70 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 22,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $2,023,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven E. Forshay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $58,151.73.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

